Israeli settlers fire at Palestinian farmers in Masafer Yatta

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli settlers fired at Palestinian farmers in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. The coordinator of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Rateb Jabbour, told the official News agency, Wafa, that the Israeli settlers from the illegal West Bank settlement of Ma’on fired at the Palestinian farmers while they were harvesting their olive trees in ​​Al-Hamra area near at-Tawani village next to the settlement.

Jabbour pointed out that a state of panic and fear hit the Palestinian farmers, but no injuries were reported.

The extremist Israeli settlers are continuously attacking Palestinian farmers and ٍShepherds in Masafer Yatta, in order to try to expel Palestinians and make them leave their land.

