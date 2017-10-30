PNN/ Gaza/

A spokesman for the Israeli army said that they Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) blew up tunnels on the Gaza Strip border near the Kissufim military base.

The Israeli Occupation army spokesman said that constructing tunnel along the Gaza border is a violation of what he called Israel’s sovereignty, and that requires a clear military response, as Israel would not be silent on such attempts by Hamas.

Israeli army minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said that “Gaza is under the rule of terrorism, and we will not allow the destruction of Israel’s sovereignty.”

The Israeli Air Force carried out live bombing from an aircraft on a continuous basis, on Monday at noon, the area near the border east of Khan Younis south of the Gaza Strip in a Military exercise.

Local sources in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli occupation forces shelled the areas close to the border with the Gaza Strip during a raid by the Israeli air force, which heard a series of explosions as a result of the exercises.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork