Greenblat and Kushner discuss peace process, Palestinians and Israeli minsters discuss economic cooperation

As Part of United States intensified efforts to bring peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, a senior White House official said on Sunday that the US will not impose a peace solution on the parties.

He said, “As President Donald J. Trump has clearly stated, he is personally committed to achieving a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians that would help usher in an era of greater regional peace and prosperity,” said the official. “A few months ago, the President directed his ad visors to continue discussions with regional partners about how best to support the peace effort. Those conversations are still ongoing.”

Greenblatt, along with Jarod Kushner, Senior Advisor to Trump, and the Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy, Linda Powell, also recently returned from Saudi Arabia where they held talks on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Kushner has also been in frequent contact with officials from Israel, Palestine, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

“While these regional talks will play an important role, the President reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will continue working closely with the parties to make progress toward that goal. No deal will be imposed on Israelis and Palestinians. We are committed to facilitating a deal that improves conditions for both parties,” said the White House official. According to the official new Agency Wafa.

On a relevant note, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and Israeli Finance Minister Rami Al-Hamallah and Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon met to discuss the continuation of economic cooperation between Palestine and Israel, which was launched several months ago at the request of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli minister met yesterday with Palestinian Prime Minister al-Hamadallah in Ramallah following US pressure exerted on Israel in recent days to boost Palestinian-Israeli economic cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Major General Majid Faraj and Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian side Hussein Al-Sheikh

This is the second meeting of Finance Minister Kahlon and the Palestinian prime minister over the past six months, the meeting was the highest level of Israeli and Palestinian leadership in the past two years, according to Haartez.