IOF raids areas in the West Bank and detains nine Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested nine Palestinians in different parts of the West Bank today part of their continues arrests campaign and raids of Palestinian homes

In Hebron city, IOF stormed into a house of a Palestinian in the area and searched him thoroughly before arresting and severely beating him.

In Bethlehem, IOF arrested another two during a raid and searched the area. Violent clashes broke out between dozens of young Palestinians and the Israeli forces.

The Israeli occupation forces said in a statement that during their incursion into Dheisheh Refugee Camp, Molotov cocktails were thrown at them and IOF shot at two young Palestinians in the camp but no injuries were reported.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign.

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork