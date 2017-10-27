assassination attempt against Hamas security official in Gaza

GAZA/PNN/

Commander of the Hamas security agencies in Gaza Palestinian National Security Forces (PNA) , Major General Tawfik Abu Naim was lightly wounded as a result of a failed assassination attempt, press sources said.

According to sources close to Hamas, Abu Naim was injured when he opened his car after Friday prayers at a mosque in Nuseirat which led to lightly injuries .

Major General Abu Na’im was transferred immediately after the incident to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and he underwent all tests and was confirmed to be lightly injured.

Iyad Al-Bazem A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior and National Security, said that Brig. Gen. Tawfiq Abu Na’im, director general of the Internal Security Forces, survived after failed assassination attempt.

Iyad Al -Bazem added that Abu Na’im car was blown up at the entrance to Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Bazzam explained that Hamas security services immediately began their investigations to find out the circumstances of the incident and to reach the perpetrators.

local sources said that state of emergency in all Hamas security forces are announced, after the injury of the Director General of the Internal Security Forces in Gaza Tawfiq Abu Naim Friday afternoon in a failed assassinate attempt.