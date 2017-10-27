Another day, another brilliant global invention brought to you by Al-Quds University

JERUSALEM /PNN/

Investment in scientific research pays off again with AQU scientists inventing an App that can detect breast cancer

JERUSALEM | Due in large part to the allocation of the needed resources and a thrust of moral and financial investment from its administrators, Al-Quds University continues to score big in the field of scientific research, this time with a feat so phenomenal that the ‘revolutionary’ discovery will benefit women worldwide.

AQU’s own Dr. Zaidoun Salah and Eng. Yazid Al Badarin have invented an App that allows women to detect breast cancer simply by snapping a photo from their own mobiles with immediate results. Unlike the mammogram which can only be done once every two years, this patented App allows the women to do it infinitely without harmful side effects. Salah says the App and the mammogram “complete” each other.

“We have experimented on mice and the results have been an extraordinary success and has encouraged experimenting on women in a Bethlehem medical center,” said Salah. Head of the Biology Department and a researcher at Al-Quds Bard College, he holds a doctorate in Cell and Molecular Biology and has published at least 43 research papers. Salah says the App will be available for use upon the results of these experiments.

By taking a photo from their phone, the App will instantly analyze the woman’s body and reveal early symptoms. Afterwards, she can consult with a specialized physician, who will conduct further tests to determine if the tumor is benign or not.

“Congratulations to Dr. Zaidoun Salah and to Eng. Yazid Al Badarin,” said President Dr. Imad Abu Kishek. “While still in its experimental phase, revolutionary discoveries like this one are not coincidental, but have been a grand appendage of our strategy here at Al-Quds for years, and it doesn’t stop here.

It won’t stop here,” he added.

Since its inception, Al-Quds University has been committing much of its resources to research to provide the school, particularly its students and faculty, with the necessities it needs to carry out innovations for Palestine and the world, such as the app by cancer expert Salah and Al Badarin. As ICT Director at Al-Quds Bard College, Al Badarin holds two certificates from Microsoft and Google and a master’s degree from Al-Quds Bard College.

Al-Quds University has joined in the fight against breast cancer, as the disease has been a leading cause of death in Palestine.

This year alone, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that for every 100,000 persons living in the West Bank, 83.8 cases were cancer patients — 52.5% females and 47.5% males.

“This brilliant Palestinian invention is not unsystematic but comes as part of our relentless efforts to contribute to the treatments of paramount health issues nationally and internationally,” said President Abu Kishek.

Al-Quds University (AQU) is a collegiate research university based in Jerusalem, Palestine. Established in 1984 as the only Arab university in the city of Jerusalem, AQU currently offers 93 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, taught through its fifteen degree-granting faculties.