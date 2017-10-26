IOF informs Qabatiya family of plans to demolish their home

PNN/ Jenin/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) informed a Palestinian family in Qabatiya, south of Jenin of its intention to demolish their home, as a punishment for their son’s act, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

Their son is currently in Israeli detention after he was accused of killing an Israeli in Kufr Qassem town few weeks ago.

IOF informed the family that its home will be demolished in four days.

The son was arrested along with another fellow town member and charged with killing an Israeli in Kufr Qassem.

The other guy’s family was not informed that its house will be demolished yet.