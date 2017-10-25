Israel demolishes two Palestinian homes in Naqab

PNN/ Naqab/

Israeli army bulldozers demolished today two Palestinian houses in the Bedouin villages of Wadi Al-Na’am and Al-Zarnouq, in the occupied Naqab (Negev) region.

The head Wadi Al-Na-am’s local committee, Youssef Al-Zayadin, told Quds Press that the Naqab region is currently experiencing what he described as the “most violent campaign” by the Israeli forces, noting that it had demolished numerous houses and distributed hundreds of eviction orders to the city’s Palestinian residents.

“Israel is practicing racist activities against the Palestinians led and directed by the right-wing occupation government,” Al-Zayadin said, stressing that the occupation has been forcibly displacing the Palestinians from their villages in an attempt to remove the Palestinian cities’ Arabic identity.”

The Israeli government does not recognise some 51 Arab villages in the Naqab region. It constantly targets the city’s residents through demolition and displacement activities as well as building settlements in favour of the Jewish settlers

Source: Quds Press News