Israel confiscate Palestinian land near Halamish Illegal settlement

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli Occupation military government issued orders confiscating Palestinian land near the illegal settlement of Halamish, northwest of Ramallah on Monday.

A member from the anti-settlements committee, Mohammad Tamimi, told the Official News Agency WAFA that the Palestinian farmers from the Nabi Salh village near Ramallah were surprised to find out when they went to their lands to harvest olives that the Israeli army forbid them from entering their own land and they ordered them to go back.

He added that the Israeli Forces gave notices to the Palestinian farmers informing them that their land will be confiscated “for security reasons,” which is the excuse Israel always uses to justify all its illegal acts.

Tamimi said the confiscation of land is clearly intended to expand the illegal settlement of Halamish, which has been growing in area at the expense of area Palestinian villages ever since three Israeli settlers were killed in that settlement by a Palestinian attacker few months ago. He explained that the anti-settlements committee is going to contest this order.