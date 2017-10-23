IOF detains over 50 Palestinians in large overnight-raids

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained more than 50 Palestinians in a large overnight raid in the Issawiyeh neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem

IOF and intelligence officers stormed the neighborhood at midnight and raided a number of homes before detaining 50 people. According to the Official News Agency Wafa.

According to local activist, Raed Abu Riyaleh, a large force supported by a helicopter flying overhead raided the neighborhood from all entrances and broke into homes causing panic and fear among Palestinian residents.

Lawyer, Mohammad Mahmoud, with Wadi Hilweh Information Center specialized in defending minors, said most of those detained were taken to several police stations and interrogation centers in Jerusalem.

He added that he was able to visit most of those detained, who were all teenagers ranging in age between 15 and 18 years old. Israeli Police is charging them with throwing stones at Israeli targets in the neighborhood and the Israeli police confirmed the campaign and said 51 Palestinians were detained claiming they were involved in stone-throwing incidents at Israeli police.

The neighborhood residents have recently complained of the Isareli police brutality and harassment of students that left a number of them injured including one who had to undergo surgery to remove his spleen after he was shot by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by the police. Parents shut down schools for three days last week to protest excessive police life-threatening brutality against their children.

IOF also arrested 15 Palestinians in the West Bank. Allegedly, a pistol was found during a raid in Hebron and another was found in Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

In Hebron night clashes broke out in several areas. Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli occupation forces. Clashes also broke out in Beit Ummar, where a number of citizens suffocated by tear gas.

Israeli forces continued to set up military checkpoints on the main roads between Palestinian cities. They also prevented the movement of citizens on Jenin-Haifa Street near the entrance of Yamoun village.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army set up a military checkpoint near the roundabout of Al Yamoun village and began arresting and interrogating the citizens returning to their villages and towns west of Jenin.

Israeli forces set up an iron gate at the entrance of the tunnel that connects the lands of Palestinians in Al Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem.

ِActivist Ibrahim Awadallah said that the occupation set up another gate on the tunnel that is built under the Apartheid Wall, and leads to the cemetery of Al-Barghouth family and to the agricultural lands in the area.

Awadallah pointed out that this measure will deny Palestinian farmers access to their land, which are estimated at thousands of dunums, and they will not be allowed to harvest olives except through a special permit by the occupation forces.