Expert on settlement affairs: Jabal Mukaber is the only area where Palestinians can build

PNN/Jerusalem/

Expert on settlement affairs, Jamal Juma, said commenting on the Israeli occupation’s intent to approve a plan for the establishment of 176 new settlement units in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, that this the only area where Palestinians can build.

Juma told the official Voice of Palestine radio on Monday that the occupation’s plan in Jabal Mukaber is to establish 550 new settlement units. Work on 132 settlement units ha commenced set up in addition to the new units which are to be approved all under the framework expanding settlement plans which do not only include settlement units but also building parks and a hotel that is the largest in Jerusalem on the top of Jabal Mukaber.