Japan condemns advancing of Israeli settlement expansion plans 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Government of Japan on Sunday condemned the Israeli government plans to expand illegal West Bank settlements despite international calls to stop.

A statement by Japan’s Foreign Press Secretary Norio, Maruyama said “according to information, the Government of Israel has approved plans for the construction of about 3,000 housing units in settlements in the West Bank, thereby continuing its settlement activities, despite repeated calls from the international community including Japan for freezing such activities.”

“Settlement activities are in violation of international law,” statement said, adding that Japan has repeatedly called upon the Government of Israel to fully freeze settlement activities.

“The Government of Japan once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to fully freeze its settlement activities including implementing the construction plans that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution,” statement concluded.