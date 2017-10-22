IOF storm Nabi Saleh village, raid homes, assault activists & residents

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday overnight stormed the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah in large numbers, after closing the main gate of the village.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers fired teargas and sound grenades after the break-in, in order to intimidate the citizens.

Bassem al-Tamimi, an activist from the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) in the village said that IOF also broke into his home, wreaked havoc in the house and attacked the residents.

Then the soldiers said that they were aiming to arrest Bassem’s son, Waad Al-Tamimi, who was not home during the raid.

Soldiers then raided the house of Mustafa al-Tamimi, 23, and severely beat him. He was held for three hours and then released.

Al-Tamimi added that the soldiers stayed in the village for the early hours of the morning and continued to chase the youths and to fire sound bombs, rubber bullets and before they withdrew from the village without arrest.