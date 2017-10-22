Extremist settlers attack residents in Hebron’s Tel Rumeida, threaten to close YAS office

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli settlers on Sunday attacked the neighbourhood of Tel Rumeida in the old city of Hebron, where they raided Palestinian’s properties under claims that an Israeli settler was injured last night by a stone.

The settlers attacked residents of the neighborhood, destroyed the property of the citizens and their homes, where they threw rocks, broke the windows, threatened residents and were cussing them.

The settlers renewed demands to close the Youth Against Settlements headquarters in the area, accusing the movement of being the main instigator of the attacks on settlers.

Settlers also demanded the arrest of a the movement leader, Issa Amr, saying he was “the biggest instigator” alongside the mayor of Hebron.

The settlers called on the occupation authorities to close the area and prevent the Palestinians from reaching it, stressing that they would continue to drive the Palestinians out of the Old City of Hebron.

On a related note, Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian journalists from the Palestinian and international media from covering settler attacks. A group of Israeli soldiers prevented journalists and threatened them to make them leave the area.

A journalist asked the soldiers for papers that prove that the area is a closed military zone, was told by an Israeli police officer that journalists should leave the entire mountainous area where they were threatened with arrest, where they took their papers and checked them before they expelled journalists from the site.