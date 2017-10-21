MADA wraps up two training workshops for Palestinian Journalists

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) wrapped up two training workshops for Palestinian journalists its. The first was a training workshop for legal empowerment of women journalists in Palestine, that took place in Nablus and lasted for two days with the participation of 19 Palestinian women journalists working in different media organizations.

The workshop shed light on current Palestinian legislation that are related to media and women rights including (Palestinian Basic Law, Printing and publishing law, penal code, personal status law). The training focused on international standards related to these women’ rights and media freedom, particularly, that Palestine ratified several international treaties that protect and guarantee these rights.

General Director of the center, Mousa Rimawir, confirmed that this training is just the beginning of a series of training workshops in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, within a project that is funded by the Representative Office of Finland – Ramallah, which aims at raising legal awareness among women Palestinian journalists, especially in light of the doubled violations journalists face (gender and profession).

MADA also wrapped up its third training workshop on the protecting of digital rights for journalists, which lasted for two days in the city of Ramallah targeting a group of journalists and media students.

The training dealt with the right of journalists and activists to access the Internet, obtain information through it, and participate in digital media networks, and the advanced technology in this field especially relating to media work and journalism.

At the end of the training, participants expressed the importance of carrying out such exercises and the need for local journalists to obtain information and training about media and digital rights as a modern technology at the local level.

The training was funded by the European Endowment for Democracy, and is part of a series of activities implemented by the MADA Center to promote awareness and knowledge of digital rights, particularly for local journalists.

