Israel struck three Syrian artillery cannons in Occupied Golan Heights

Israel struck three Syrian artillery cannons on Saturday in response to alleged shelling. According to the IOF, they claim that five projectiles entered in the northern Occupied Golan region coming from Syria. However, the location of only four rockets was identified. The rockets landed in open areas, with no injuries or damage.

IOF said that despite the fact the rockets that landed were spillover from the country’s civil war; the amount of rocker fire necessitated a sharp Israeli response.

The Israeli Occupation Forces spokesmen said in a statement that IOF “will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents and views the Syrian regime as responsible for what is happening in its territory,”

On Thursday, IOF struck targets in Syria in response to firing at the Occupied Golan Heights. A projectile had earlier fallen into an open area of the northern Golan Heights, causing no injuries or damage.

Two rocket-alert sirens went on in the Golan Heights on Wednesday.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said after the strike that Israel will not tolerate spillover from Syria.

This is the second time Israel struck Syria in a week. On Monday, the Israeli air force attacked an anti-aircraft battery east of Damascus after it fired a missile they claim that it was targeting Israel Air Force planes.

The Syrian military warned of “dangerous consequences” following the strike, and claimed that they had successfully hit an Israeli jet.