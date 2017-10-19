Kuwaiti lawmaker disses Israeli representative at international conference

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Kuwait’s chief lawmaker during Inter-Parliamentary Union talks in Russia on Wednesday slammed the Israeli parliament representative over comments on imprisoned Palestinian lawmakers

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim during the session told the representative “represents the most dangerous types of terrorism – the terrorism of the state.

“The saying ‘if you have no shame do as you please’ applies to the comments made by this rapist (Israeli) parliament,” Al-Ghanim said, addressing the Israeli delegation. “You should pack your bags and leave this hall.. Leave now if you have one ounce of dignity, you occupier, you murderer of children.”

Al-Ghanim made these statements during a discussion about the state of Palestinian lawmakers arrested by Israeli authorities The Israeli delegation left the talks following the remarks by Al-Ghanim and several other parliaments in the midst of applause.