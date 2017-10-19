IOF confiscate Palestinians belongings in overnight raid and arrest campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight raided many homes in the West Bank in a wide raid and arrest campaign.

IOF raided Deheisheh camp in the south of Bethlehem City, early this morning, where they arrested Issa Sarasra after raiding his home in Deheisheh Camp in Bethlehem.

They also broke into another neighborhood in the camp where they fired teargas grenades, raided the Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Mughrabi’s home and confiscated his wife’s car.

In Askar camp in Nablus, northern West Bank, IOF arrested Rafat Abu Hudaib and Sajed Araishi after raiding several homes in the camp, and rampaging them.

IOF also raided Qalqillia city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, followed by intensive clashes and shooting.

In Jenin there were also clashes between the Palestinian youth and IOF in al-Nasra Street after raiding the city and confiscating a concrete truck.

There were also clashes in Qabatia and Zababda villages through a campaign, in which they confiscated money and concrete.

Some citizens said that the Israeli soldiers confiscated money from Abdallah Abu al-Rub’s home in Qabatia, in the south of Jenin , after raiding it and damaging its properties, as well as interrogating its residents.

Israeli forces raided the industrial area in Jenin and raided a concrete factory and confiscated concrete powder. They also searched workshops in the area, which lead to wide clashes in the city, especially in the industrial area.

In Hebron, Israeli soldiers arrested a deaf boy, Mahmoud Fakhoury near al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

Many Palestinian citizens were suffocated during the clashes as well during clashes in Beit Ummar village in the north of Hebron.

Media activist in Beit Ummar, Mohammad Awad said that the Israeli soldiers raided al-Daher area near the so-called Karmei Tsur Settlement that was founded on the Palestinian citizens’ lands in northern Hebron.

Israeli soldiers broke into the rooftops of many houses, resulting in causing clashes, in which tens of citizens were suffocating by the teargas bombs thrown by the soldiers.

In Ramallah, Israeli soldiers arrested Hadi ad-Dabbas from al-Jalazon Camp. They also confiscated an amount of his money after raiding his home.