PCHR and MADA Condem Israeli forces closure of Palestinian Media offices

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) strongly condemns Israeli forces closing 8 branch offices of 3 media companies in the West Bank. Israeli forces confiscated the broadcasting devices and equipment and closed the offices for 6 months without identifying the reasons in addition to arresting 2 journalists from Hebron. PCHR calls upon the intentional community to put pressure on Israeli forces to end their attacks against the Palestinian media facilities. These attacks are part of systematic steps to silence the voice of truth and cover up the serious violations of human rights in the oPt.

For the full PCHR report click on link: http://pchrgaza.org/en/?p=9642 .

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) strongly condemns the Israeli Occupation escalated attacks against Palestinian Media and media freedoms in Palestine.The last attack included the shutting down of 3 media production companies and its branches in Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, and Bethlehem; after storming its headquarters pampering, destructing and confiscating its equipment in an attempt to silence the Palestinian Media through its severe attacks and discriminatory policies.Noting that, these companies have been operating since years and work on providing media services to numerous TV channels and Palestinian and others Arabic and foreign media outlets.

For the full MADA report click on link: