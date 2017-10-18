IOF raid several Palestinian Media channels in West Bank

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) raided the offices of several TV channels and production companies in the West Bank overnight on Tuesday. Israeli Forces confiscated equipment and closed some of them down. IOF Spokesperson reported that eight media companies were raided and two Palestinians were arrested. According to Haartez.

The media companies raided include Al-Quds Channel in Hebron, Pal Media in Bethlehem, and Al-Aqsa and Palestine Alyoum channels in Ramallah, as well as the offices of the Trans Media and Pal Media production companies.

Palestinian Government’s spokesman, Yousef al-Mahmoud, described the raids on the PalMedia, TransMedia and Quds TV offices as a blatant violation of all international resolutions. He said that the assaults come as part of Israel’s plans to distract attention from the ‘atrocities’ committed by it, and that such assaults will sap any international efforts, including those of the U.S., to advance peace and security in the region, According to the Official News Agency Wafa.