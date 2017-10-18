IOF demolish a house in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished a building in Beit Hanin neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday.
A military force accompanied the troop of the Israeli Forces and their bulldozers and provided security as they broke into the area and demolished the building, under the pretext of not having a construction permit.
#فيديو| جرافات الاحتلال تهدم منزل المواطن عماد الشلودي في منطقةواد الدم ببيت حنينا في القدس
