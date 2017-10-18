IOF conducts various violations in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested a woman as she was leaving Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab al-Asbat. The arrest came as a provocative attempt by an officer of the Israeli Occupation police to the worshipers in the Mosque.

On the other hand, groups of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Al-Maghreb gate accompanied with guards from the occupation forces, and carried out provocative tours in its compound.

A Staff from the Israeli West Jerusalem municipality continued digging in the entrance of Bab al-Amud which is one of the most famous gates of ancient Jerusalem. The entrance included shops for two different families, as well as public baths in the side square, on their side the municipality claims ownership of the area according to a confiscation resolution issued in 1980.