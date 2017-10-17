PHRI: Israel Delays Exit of Women Cancer Patients from Gaza

PNN/Gaza/

Physicians for Human Rights-Israel said in a press release that, Israel delays the exit of five women cancer patients from the Gaza Strip for urgent and lifesaving treatment by an average of no less than 6 months. The longest delay has been eight months, in the case of a 28 year-old mother of four, suffering from bone-marrow cancer and fears a spleen tumor. Two other women with breast cancer, aged 44 and 51, have been delayed for more than half a year each. The Israeli authorities at the Gaza boarder, which process their permit applications, refuse to respond to queries regarding those cases.

The five cases included detailed below have come to the attention of PHR-I, which helps Palestinians leave Gaza for medical treatment. Having been contacted by these women, PHR-I has submitted an urgent request to the Israeli authorities to grant them access to treatment. Despite the prolonged delay, the District Coordination and Liaison atteh boarder (DCL) has yet to respond beyond informing us that the applications are “under review”.

Over the past year, delays in the response of Israeli authorities to Palestinians’ applications to exit Gaza for medical treatment in Israel and elsewhere have become a critical obstacle that denies hundreds of patients each month access to medical treatment that is unavailable to them in Gaza. As a result of these delays, patients miss their medical appointments in hospitals in Israel, Jordan and the West Bank, forcing them to reschedule appointments and reapply for exit permits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and PHRI, in 2017 Israeli Authorities – chiefly the DCL and the Israeli Security Agency (Shabak) – have delayed half of the exit applications of patients from the Gaza Strip. In June, some 50% of the applications (949 out of 1920) have been delayed; in July 40% of the applications were not answered on time (742 out of 1847); while in August 54% of applicants (1145 out of 2120) missed their appointments.

PHRI has responded by stating: “Delays, foot-dragging, and evasions clearly demonstrate how the bureaucracy of Israeli occupation violates the Palestinians’ right to health and puts their lives at risk. This is not the first time that Israeli authorities take cynical advantage of the Palestinians’ utter dependency on them for medical treatment and show apathy, callousness and heartlessness and harshness in the face of human suffering. The Shabak and the DCL must immediately cease from this exploitative approach and allow the entry of women cancer patients into Israel without delay”.

The cases in detail: