IOF demolish two homes in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation bulldozers on Tuesday morning demolished two homes in the town of Silwan, East Jerusalem, under the pretext of no building permit.

A large number of Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by municipal staff and a bulldozer, broke into Silwan town and cordoned off the area. They then demolished two homes belonging to the Abu Rajab family.

Israeli occupation forces evacuated the family and all the contents of the house before the demolition of the 100-square-meter house, which has been built nearly four years ago.

A member of the Committee for the Defense of the Land of Silwan Khaled Abu Tayeh that the occupation authorities targets Silwan on a regular basis, through a series of violations and attacks against its population.