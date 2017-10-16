PM Hamdallah meets US envoy Greenblatt to discusses developments

PNN/ Ramallah/

Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah met with United State special envoy, Jason Greenblatt, in Ramallah on Monday. The two discussed the recent political and economic developments as well as Palestinian reconciliation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

Hamdallah stressed the importance of the efforts of U.S. President, Donald Trump, to revive the peace process between Palestine and Israel and to find a just and comprehensive peace solution between the two sides.

He reiterated that the Israeli occupation and settlement expansion are the main obstacles to the peace process and to the two-state solution, calling on the U.S. administration to pressure Israel to stop settlement activities and to enable the Palestinians to work and invest in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under full Israeli control.

The Prime Minister also explained that an economic track should go in parallel with the political track in any negotiations in order to provide security, stability and progress for the Palestinian economy.

The meeting was attended by US Consul General in Jerusalem, Donald Blome, the director of the USAID Mission in Palestine, Monica Olsen, and the accompanying delegation.