Israeli settlers steal olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in Ramallah and Nablus

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus, West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said that settlers robbed the olive harvest of a Palestinian farmer in the village of al-Janiya, west of Ramallah, and others stole olive harvest of another Palestinian farmer from al-Sawiya near Nablus.

Palestinians look forward to the annual olive harvest season, which is a major income source for thousands of Palestinian families in the West Bank.

In addition to stealing olive harvest from Palestinian farmers, many lands planted with olive trees are closed to farmers due to their proximity to Israeli settlements or because they fall behind the Israeli apartheid wall.