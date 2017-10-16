Israeli Occupation Forces storm Qalandia refugee camp

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Large numbers of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed the entrance of Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, and searched houses and shops, confiscated security cameras and arrested Palestinians then released one of them.

Israeli soldiers stormed a family home, they broke door locks, broke into a shop selling toys owned by the same family and arrested the owner of the house.

According to the official agency, Wafa, clashes broke out between dozens of Israeli soldiers and young men in the camp, where the soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas and sound bombs, near an UNRWA school for girls causing intimidation among students.

They also raided rooftops around the camp and deployed snipers before withdrawing.