PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli bulldozers demolished four houses which belong to Palestinian citizens of the Bedouin community in Jabal al-Baba area near Al-Eizariya town, southeast of occupied Jerusalem on Monday morning.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed the Bedouin community and bulldozers began demolishing housing barracks belonging to citizens of Jabal al-Baba.

On Thursday night, Israeli Forces handed over new demolition orders to five other houses which belong to residents of Jabal al-Baba.