IOF detain 15 Palestinians in West Bank

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday overnight arrested 14 Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported.

According to WAFA, PPS said five Palestinians, including an ex-detainee, were detained in the Hebron area, in addition to four others, aged 17, 20,21, and 22, in Jenin district.

Three more Palestinians, including an 18-year-old, were detained in Ramallah/al-Bireh district.

Forces also detained a 28-year-old Palestinian in Qalqilia city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, and one more in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem.