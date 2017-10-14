Settlers close a road and a plant bomb to stop Palestinian Farmers from going to their land

PNN/ Nablus/

As the olive harvest season begins in Palestine, every year Israeli settlers and the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) intentionally harass Palestinian farmers who go to their land to harvest olives and plow the land.

Recently, extremist settlers did a new attack early morning on farmers in Qaryot village, south of Nablus. The settlers closed the road leading to the lands in the village by putting stones in the middle of the road and they planted a bomb between the stones hoping it will explode in the face of Palestinian farmers who walk from this road to go harvest their olive trees, according to the journalists Bashar al-Qarouti.

He added that Israeli security in Shilo settlement held the Palestinian farmers under the pretext of removing and dismantling the bomb to open the way for the farmers.

The lands in Qaryot are attacked by extremist settlers who destroy lands, break, burn and uproot olive trees in organized attacks from time to time to terrorize and intimidate Palestinian farmers in order to enable their theft of Palestinian lands.