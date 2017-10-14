Right-Wing Israeli minster, Bennett, will demand cutting ties with the PA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli right-wing Minister of Education, Naftali Bennet, will demand, during the meeting for the Israel government on Sunday, to cut relations with the Palestinian Authority in light of the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah. According to Israel’s Channel 2

Bennet will demand the cancellation of all agreements signed with the Palestinian Authority, including the abolition of the construction of a new residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Ramallah and the establishment of industrial zone in Tarqumia.

He said that Israel cannot accept the reconciliation agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

He added in a statement, “From now on, any cooperation between Israel and Abbas is cooperation with Hamas. We must make this clear, because there will be new international pressure on Israel to renew negotiations with the PA following the agreement.”