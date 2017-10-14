IOF blocks a road which connects Hebron area villages

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) blocked a road that connects several villages in the southwest of Hebron, West Bank.

IOF used dirt mounds to block a road that connects the towns of Beit Awwa and Deir Samet to the villages of al-Majd, Sikka, Beit al-Roush, Deir al-‘Asal and others, according to local sources.

Israeli Forces set up a metal gate on the main road that leads to Beit Awwa and other nearby towns. By blocking other side roads that connect area villages, IOF will be limiting movement and access of thousands of Palestinian civilians to only one road that falls under its control.