In phone call, UN chief offers congratulations and support to Palestinian President

BETHLEHEM/PNN/

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated by phone Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, on the intra-Palestinian agreement, signed earlier Thursday in Cairo.

According to a readout of a telephone call issued by a UN spokesperson, Mr. Guterres said he was encouraged by the recent progress in allowing the Palestinian Government to take up its responsibilities in Gaza and welcomed Egypt’s efforts to achieve this goal.

He emphasized the continuing need to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly with regard to the electricity crisis, and improved access to and from the territory.

The Secretary-General also reiterated that the UN stands ready to continue working with Palestinian authorities and the region to support the Government in assuming its responsibilities in Gaza.

The readout of the Secretary-General’s phone call comes as media outlets are reporting that Egyptian-facilitated talks in Cairo have led to a breakthrough in the talks among Palestinian parties on administration in the Gaza Strip.