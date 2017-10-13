Ashrawi:The reconciliation agreement signals a qualitative development in contemporary Palestinian history

Ramallah/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi welcomed the agreement signed between Fatah and Hamas and said:

“On behalf of the PLO Executive Committee, we welcome the reconciliation agreement signed in Cairo today as an expression of firm commitment and support to bring about genuine reconciliation and national unity in Palestine.

We celebrate the resilience of the Palestinian people and commend this great national achievement that took place under the patronage and with the support of the Egyptian government that played a pivotal role in bringing about this agreement.

In light of recent political domestic realities and regional developments, it is imperative that there be a swift and concrete implementation of these commitments in good faith in order to pave the way for the reconstruction of Gaza and for holding parliamentary, presidential and national elections, an essential requirement for the rejuvenation, reform and revitalization of our political system, institutions and democracy.

The follow-up must guarantee that all steps are consistent with the Basic Law and the Declaration of Independence to ensure the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the establishment of a system of good governance based on meritocracy and integrity.

This agreement should also be based on a very clear political and structural foundation, guaranteeing popular support for the reconciliation process and giving it the momentum to succeed.

It is our hope that the international community will welcome such a development and will cooperate with us, not just to lift the illegal siege of Gaza and carry out its reconstruction, but also to ensure a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.”