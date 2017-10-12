Israel puts hand on 36 dunums of agricultural land, Jordan Valley 

PNN/ Jericho/

The Israeli Occupation Army today announced a decision that it will put hands on 36 dunums of agricultural land in the Ras Al-Ahmar area in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Local sources said that the Israeli commander handed the residents of the area notices in Arabic and Hebrew, with a map of the area showing the lands that will be seized.

The final piece of land that will be taken has the width of 36 dunums, and the Israeli army claimed in the notice that it is for “security needs.”