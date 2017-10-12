Hamas and Fatah announce reconciliation agreement in Cairo

PNN/ Egypt/

Hamas and Fatah reached an agreement to end the 10 years national division during the second session of the reconciliation meeting held in Cairo today. Hamas Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, said that “an agreement was reached today between Hamas and Fatah under Egyptian sponsorship.”

Fatah spokesperson, Osama al-Qawasmi, confirmed that the two parties had reached a comprehensive agreement under Egyptian sponsorship.

The agreement would see forces of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by Fatah, take control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and all Palestinian factions would begin wider negotiations on the formation of a unity government in the coming two weeks.

It was agreed to form a unity government, the restructuring of the police and intelligence services, and the deployment of 3,000 policemen in the sector.

It was also agreed to take in some 5,000 Hamas employees who were immediately appointed.

The government would have completed the receipt of all the files and carried out its tasks before next December, as there will be Egyptian supervision on the steps to implement the agreement as a partner in the reconciliation.

According to the available information, the Government will be obligated to pay Gaza employees until the completion of reforming the structure of the Palestinian police and the Palestinian intelligence.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, said that he “welcomes” the Egyptian-sponsored reconciliation signed between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo.

Fatah official said the Palestinian president is planning to visit Gaza Strip within a month as part of the unity bid in what would be his first visit in a decade. A senior Fatah leader in the Gaza Strip, Zakaria al-Agha, said that Abbas “will be in Gaza within less than a month.”

He added that sanctions taken by Abbas against Gaza will also soon be lifted.