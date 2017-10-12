Final reconciliation agreement to be announced in Cairo press conference today 

PNN/ Cairo/

The two major Palestinian parties, Fatah and Hamas today will announce the final reconciliation agreement in a press release in the Egyptian capital of Cairo at 1:00 PM today.

The two groups held on Tuesday and Wednesday two sessions of national dialogue in Cairo described as held in a positive atmosphere “out of a sense of national responsibility and in response to the aspirations of the Palestinian people to end the division, achieve national unity and strengthen the steadfastness of our people,” according to Ahmad.

Palestine’s ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League Jamal Shobaki also said that President Mahmoud Abbas has issued instructions to the Fatah delegation to make every effort to achieve national reconciliation and end the division.