Registration opened for the “Thru Hike”which introduces the country’s nature and history

PNN/Bethlehem/

Masar Ibrahim al-Khalil opened registration for participating in a track from the north of the West Bank to the south of it. The path will commence at Rummanah village in Jenin ending at Beit Marsam village in Hebron. It will last for 21 days starting on 4/11/2017 until 24/11/2017. The registration for the track will be open for citizens and tourists alike so that those wishing to register can register for the whole 21 days or for specific days.

The Communication Officer in Masar Ibahim Al-khahil, John Atick, said that, “Masar Ibrahim opened registration for those who want to participate in the track known as Thru Hike, as they have launched a complete course of walking for November this year.”

Atick added that the track will be led by a team of specialists for the whole 21-day trip that follows Masar Ibrahim al-Khalil.

He explained that the track is ready to receive applicants either through hostels or restrooms, which can be registered on a continuous basis or according to what the applicant wants, noting that there is a website for registration in addition to the possibility of registration through the Facebook page or the phone numbers placed on it.

He stressed that participation in this hike has more than one dimension, including getting to know the archaeological sites in Palestine as well as the meeting new people, and the most importantly is to be introduced to the nature of Palestine and its diverse topography. He pointed out that the weather will be very suitable during the course, which is scheduled to begin on 4/11.

Anyone who wants to participate in the track can register through Siraj center which is the logistics partner of the Masar, you can find them on Facebook or their website, http://www.walkpalestine.com/en/

The cost for participating in the track does not require a lot of money, it is only NIS 50, which is a small amount that allows anyone to participate. Atick welcomed everyone who wishes to participate in the Masar which represents the nature and heritage of Palestine, and pointed out that it is an opportunity which only happens in March and November of each year.

The stages of the track and places are as written below in the program.