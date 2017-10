PNN/Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) opened fire at a site which they claim belongs to Hamas military wing, (Al-Qassam Brigades), on borders with Gaza Strip and fired two artillery shells east of the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that IOF fired at another site which was shelled two days ago during maintenance near Abu Safia on borders with Gaza Strip without reports of any injuries.