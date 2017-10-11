50 thousand settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb and Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Thousands of extremist Israeli settlers stormed Joseph’s tomb an archaeological site in Nablus, West Bank on Friday night. While Tens of thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Ibrahimi Mosque as well in Hebron, West Bank for the second day in a row under tight protection of Israeli police and special units.

According to eyewitnesses, more than 30 buses arrived carrying hundreds of settlers who stormed the tomb in Nablus to perform Talmudic prayers and religious rituals and lasted until the early morning hours. This lead to clashes with Palestinian youths who were provoked by the settlers and the soldiers who stormed into their the city.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) fired tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets at the youths, at least three Palestinians were wounded by the bullets and several others suffocated from the gas and were taken to hospitals for treatment.