PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Solomon Pools preservation and Development Center on Tuesday launched a project to preserve the historic site of Solomon Pools in Bethlehem, through a $750,000 scholarship by the U.S. State Department’s Ambassador Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)

The project will repair and protect canals and establish designated walking paths to protect the surrounding archaeological elements and allow visitors to tour the site without risk of damage, preserving the site in order to attract tourists to it, being an essential cultural and historic icon in Palestine, especially that it will

General Manager of the Bethlehem Convention Palace, George Bassous, stressed that this project delivers the message of the importance of preserving history and seeking to develop tourism and culture, while preserving the Palestinian land from ongoing threats by the occupation.

President Engineering & Construction at the global Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), Samer Khoury, said that his company sees the city of Bethlehem as an important cultural icon, adding that it has established the Convention Palace to embrace Palestinian culture, noting that the pools pools have an important history and cultural heritage which need to be revived.

Khoury said that the Israeli settlers are trying to steal Palestinian the land, which makes it a duty to protect and invest in it through reconstruction and construction, to prevent Israeli control over it.

To her part, the Cultural Attaché to the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, Robin Solomon said that the US council in jerusalem had the pleasure to take part in this project that would preserve a site which is continually threatened by illegal settlements.

This project carries messages of how important it is to preserve history and develop and promote tourism, especially in palestine, a land which is continually threatened by an expanding occupation.