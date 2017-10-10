Thousands of settlers storm Islamic Holy sites for Jewish holidays

PNN/Jerusalem/

Thousands of settlers stormed Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron on Tuesday under the pretext of the Jewish Holiday “Sukkot”. They performed Talmudic prayers in the site. While hundreds of other extremist settlers also stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound from the Mughrabi Gate under the protection of Israeli police and special units.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) made the old city of Hebron into a military barracks and forced a curfew on Palestinians to protect the entry of more than 23,000 settlers who storm to the city and performed religious rituals in and around Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

IOF closed the doors of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron for two days in front of Muslim worshipers under the pretext of Jewish holidays.

All the electronic gates and military barriers leading to the mosque were opened only to Israeli settlers, and no Palestinians were allowed to pass through the checkpoints.

Israeli occupation authorities had informed the Department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem that they will close the Mosque for two days under the pretext of celebrating the Jewish Holiday.

Israeli Forces close the mosque for 10 days a year, open it the settlers and forbids the Islamic call for prayer from the mosque.

In Jerusalem, thousands of Israelis Settlers performed Talmudic prayers and religious rituals in Al-Buraq Wall area on Monday evening. Eye witnesses said that the settlers had violated the Old City since the early morning hours and performed various prayers in the Islamic holy site under intense protection by Israeli guards.

About 400 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, since the beginning of the Jewish holiday, Jerusalem has been subject to a military siege and complete isolation from its Palestinian surroundings, with a wide spread of the IOF and their various patrols in the area.