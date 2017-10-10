Night raids: IOF arrest seven Palestinians including woman and child 

PNN/ Ramallah/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight detained seven Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank and Jerusalem in a raid and arrest campaign. Among the detainees were a woman and a minor.
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported that IOF raided Yatta town, south of Hebron, and detained a 30 year old woman. IOF then moved to Beit Ummar village where they detained a 14 year old minor.
Elsewhere in the southern West Bank, Israeli forces detained a 17-year-old Palestinian teen after storming his family home at Wadi Shahin neighborhood, Bethlehem.
Two other Palestinians were detained in separate raids from the northern West Bank districts of Nablus and Tulkarem.
Israeli police detained two Palestinians after breaking into their family homes in East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya.