Night raids: IOF arrest seven Palestinians including woman and child 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight detained seven Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank and Jerusalem in a raid and arrest campaign. Among the detainees were a woman and a minor.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported that IOF raided Yatta town, south of Hebron, and detained a 30 year old woman. IOF then moved to Beit Ummar village where they detained a 14 year old minor.