Hundreds of Palestinians celebrate Palestine Cultural Day in San Francisco 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian American Coalition on Tuesday held the Cultural Palestine Day in San Francisco with the presence of hundred of Palestinians living in the US, to revive their Palestinian heritage, culture and art.

This day, which was founded by the 84 year old Palestinian activist, Samir Totah, who still organizes it today, 39 years later, in order to strengthen connection between the Palestinian community in the US, and be able to raise their voice and be proactive in the American community.

The audience included head of the American Ramallah Federation, Dr. Hanna Hanania, and the Palestinian ambassador to the US, Dr. Hussam Zumlot, and head of the San Francisco Ramallah Club, Afif Al-Baba, in addition to a number of representatives, churches and active Palestinian members.

The event included a Bazaar, and traditional Market (Souk) with many local vendors. In addition, it served Authentic Middle Eastern foods including Falafel, Hummus, Shawerma, Kabobs, Mansaf, Mjaddara, home made Pies, and original homemade sweets, Kneafeh, Warbat, Hareeseh and Hilbeh provided by Sahaara Restaurant in Burlingame.

There was also an art gallery by Palestinian artists, a cultural photo booth, a kids attractions and crafts, live Entertainment by Aswat Ensemble, Aswat Youth, Poetry, Stand Up Comedy, Live Rap by Tarik Kazaleh, & Dabkeh.