MOFA: Occupation crimes tests the int’l community’s ability to protect two-state solution

PNN/ Ramallah/

While the Israeli government and its allies continue their attempts to stop the Palestinian diplomatic stream aimed at preserving the international legal personality of the State of Palestine, in preparation for its recognition as a full member of the United Nations, the occupation authorities continue their plans to destroy any opportunity to embody the Palestinian state on the ground by confiscating and judaizing Palestinian land, particularly areas classified (c), which constitute the majority of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

“In the same context, and as a translation of the occupation’s policy based on the destruction of all internationally financed Palestinian facilities, especially those financed by the European Union, located in areas classified as (C),” statement added. “And in accordance to international and European reports, the occupation authorities attacked “Abu Nowar” community and destroyed the internationally funded doors of the only school available for its population.

“Meanwhile, the occupation authorities are continuing their terrorist night raids into several Palestinian villages and towns, arresting dozens of citizens. Typical, as the olive harvest season begins, herds of armed settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement carried out a barbaric attack on olive pickers in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus.

The Ministry condemned, in the strongest terms, the systematic state terrorism of the Israeli Government, its army and its extremist settler militias against Palestinian people, and their homeland, property, and trees.

“The Israeli Government bears full responsibility for the consequences of its colonial policies aimed at undermining the possibility of a viable sovereign Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel. The Ministry believes that the continuation of the international community in its fragile reactions in response to the Israeli violations of international law, conceals the crimes of the occupation, as their Silence is perceived as a clear participation in these crimes in accordance with international law and the principles of human rights. The Ministry calls on the international community, in particular the Security Council, to defend its remaining credibility, regain its role and responsibilities, implement its resolutions on the Palestinian question, and to expedite the provision of international protection to the Palestinian people to enable practicing their sovereignty over a free Palestinian state.