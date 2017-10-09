Israel approves 3,800 new settlement units in Hebron 

PNN/ Hebron/

More than 3,800 housing units in illegal West Bank Israeli settlements will be given final approval next week.

According to the Israeli Channel 2, 3,829 housing units in the Hebron area will be given building permits next week by the Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee.

The 3,829 new units will include projects in Ariel, Beit El, Tzofim, Rehalim, Nogohot, Hevron, Givat Zeev, Tekoa, Kfar Etzion, Avnei Hefetz, Nofim, Kochav Yaakov, Har Bracha, and Maaleh Michmash [Michmas] settlements.

The projects slated for approval include 296 homes for Beit El, fulfilling a promise made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in 2012 after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Ulpana neighborhood.

In August, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment, claiming that the 300 homes would receive approval from the planning committee “very soon”.