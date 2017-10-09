IOF close a street in Hebron to ensure settlers entry

PNN/Hebron/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) closed Beersheba street in the city of Hebron to ensure settlers entry to one of the old houses on Monday.

Around 700 Jewish Israelis live in settlements in the heart of Hebron, where they are guarded by thousands of Israeli soldiers and police. Around 37,000 Palestinians live in the same area and endure dozens of military checkpoints that severely limit their freedom of movement and they are affected by strict access restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities to protect the settlers.

Hebron is home to more than 200,000 Palestinians. More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in Jewish-only colonies, which are deemed illegal by international law, throughout occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank.