343 extremist Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, again

PNN/ Jerusalem/

343 extremist Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard entering from Al-Magraba Gate under the protection of Israeli police guards

The first group of Jewish extremists who stormed Al-Aqsa this morning was 100 settlers, according to sources in Jerusalem.

Settler storming Al-Aqsa was one of the reasons why protests broke out in July this year. The Number of times settlers stormed Al-Aqsa have significantly increased in recent years with Israel providing security protection for the extremist settlers. A number of Muslim worshipers and Al-Aqsa guards have been jailed for protesting settlers entering the holy site.