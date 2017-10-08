366 extremist Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa marking Jewish Holidays

PNN/ Jerusalem/

366 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli police and performed Talmudic rituals marking the Sukkot Jewish holiday in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday morning, while Israeli police, imposed strict restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

In October 2015, tension ran high across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, against the backdrop of Israel’s repeated assaults on the Mosque, including attempts to enforce a unilateral temporal division of the Islamic holy site.

Prior to that, the Euro Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned in a report that “Israeli incitement against Muslims could trigger a conflict that would likely result in disastrous consequences.”

“Among the provocative acts documented by Euro-Med researchers against Palestinians in Jerusalem were performance of Talmudic prayers near Muslim worshipers, beating, throwing rubbish, cursing, death threats and preventing worshipers from reaching the mosque,” the report said. According to Wafa News Agency.