PM Hamdallah concludes official visit to the Gaza Strip

PNN/Gaza/

Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah concluded his four days official visit to the Gaza Strip and is heading back to Ramallah.

During his stay in Gaza, Hamdallah supervised the handover of the various Gaza-based government offices to the ministers and met with a broad sector of the Gaza society, including businessmen and he visited various centers and hospitals.

Al-Hamdallah briefed the participants on the difficult conditions of the patients in light of the scarce possibilities facing health in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli siege and the closure of the crossings.

Al-Hamdallah visited patients in Al-Shifa Hospital in the intensive care and heart departments and heard the complaints about the difficulties faced by the health department.

He also visited the home of the late President Yasser Arafat (Abu Ammar), west of Gaza City, which includes invaluable personal possessions of the late leader, who were turned over by the Fatah movement and the PLO to a militant museum.

The cabinet’s visit to Gaza initiated a new chapter in the Palestinian reconciliation and raised hope that the 10 years of division between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is finally going to end.

Details of the reconciliation are going to be discussed on Tuesday when officials from Fatah and Hamas meet in Cairo to resolve differences over important issues such a security in Gaza, the border crossings, and weapons of Hamas militias.